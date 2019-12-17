Cedar Point gives first look inside huge sports facility

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point on Tuesday is giving the first look inside its huge sports facility.

The Cedar Point Sports Center is a 145,000-square-foot facility, opening in winter 2020.

The amusement park says the sports center will be the Midwest’s ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination.

“This state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world’s best amusement park destination, Cedar Point,” the park said.

