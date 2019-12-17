Cedar Point gives first look inside huge sports facility

Posted 9:49 am, December 17, 2019, by

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point on Tuesday is giving the first look inside its huge sports facility.

The Cedar Point Sports Center is a 145,000-square-foot facility, opening in winter 2020.

The amusement park says the sports center will be the Midwest’s ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination.

“This state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world’s best amusement park destination, Cedar Point,” the park said.

Stay tuned for LIVE video inside this story at around 10 a.m.

**More stories on Cedar Point**

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.