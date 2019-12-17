Cardi B gave her husband (a whole lot of) cash in a fridge for his birthday

**WARNING: The below video contains language that some viewers may consider offensive

(CNN) — Next time it’s our birthday, we’re asking for Cardi B-kind of presents.

Meaning, cash — lots of it.

The “Money” rapper decided that was the best birthday present she could give her husband, fellow artist Offset, this year.

“Everyone’s saying you got every car, you got every jewelry … you got everything … what else can I give somebody that got everything?”

So she gave Offset, a member of the rap group Migos, $500,000 —- stacked neatly inside a fridge.

“You don’t have to give me this money,” he said back.

But Cardi said she already knew that. “I don’t know what to give you and I gotta give you something.”

“You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags,” she told him. “You could do whatever … you want.”

“Happy birthday and don’t expect no Christmas gift,” she said. “Only for the kids.”

The couple has faced some bumps along the way, splitting up last year after Offset was accused of cheating. But in a video posted earlier this month Cardi said the two have “been so good.”