Browns RB Nick Chubb, WR Jarvis Landry named to 2020 Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry have been elected to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Chubb was selected as the started for the team.

He is leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,408. The Browns say this is most by a Cleveland player since Jim Brown in 1965 and currently ranks tied for the fifth most in team history.

Chubb has eight rushing touchdowns and seven 100-yard rushing games this season. He is the first Browns running back to be named to the Pro Bowl since Kevin Mack was in 1988.

“I am proud to be able to represent the Cleveland Browns at the Pro Bowl,” Chubb said in a press release. “This is the result of a lot of hard work and I want to thank my teammates and the fans for their support. Everybody played a part in this – our line, tight ends, the whole offense, it’s not just me. I am truly honored by this, but I would trade this and any individual award for team success.”

This will be Landry’s fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.

He leads the Browns in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,018), and receiving touchdowns (five). He is also the first Brown to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark since Terrelle Pryor in 2015.

Landry has recorded at least two receptions in 93 consecutive games. This is the longest active streak in the NFL and the sixth longest in NFL history.

“The Pro Bowl is a tremendous honor, and even though this seems like an individual award, it wouldn’t have been made possible without the support and efforts of my team,” Landry said in the same press release. “I’m incredibly grateful to be returning for a fifth time and to represent the hard work and dedication we put in as Cleveland Browns this season. Like I said last year, it’s going to be very special for me to wear the orange helmet.”

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (first), linebacker Joe Schobert (second), cornerback Denzel Ward (fourth) and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (fifth) were also named as alternates for the Pro Bowl.

The 2020 Pro Bowl kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26.

