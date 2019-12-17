× Attention dog parents: New adults-only Florida resort welcomes pups, prohibits kids

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — Attention dog parents: Looking for an adults-only vacation destination that allows you to bring your pooch? Well, a new one is opening in Florida next year.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, a new resort that is adults only and pet-friendly is opening in Miami.

Greystone Miami Beach resort will begin taking reservations on January 30, 2020.

The 91-room boutique hotel is only open to guests ages 21 and up. They are reportedly the second resort in Miami that prohibits anyone under the legal drinking age from staying there.

The resort is located on the beach and features two restaurants on site. One serves French-Japanese food while the other serves casual Japanese grab-and-go sandwiches.

The hotel also features three bars, including a rooftop bar.

Dogs weighing up to 25 pounds are welcome at the hotel as guests, however the resort says to “leave your kids at home.”