Thousands of stuffed animals delivered for kids at MetroHealth Medical Center

Posted 12:55 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:36PM, December 17, 2019

 

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of stuffed animals were delivered Tuesday afternoon for children at MetroHealth Medical Center.

It’s all thanks to Ogre’s Bears for Burns who will be delivering them to the main campus.

Mentor business owner Matthew Whaley has donated stuffed animals to Metro Hospital Pediatric ICU & Burn Unit for over 20 years.

On Ogre’s Bears for Burns Facebook page, it said 2,300 stuffed plush toys were ready for delivery.

The toys will be given to the children next week.

