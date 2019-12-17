Adorable they are! Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up as Baby Yodas

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — The force is with the newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

The newborns were dressed like Baby Yodas celebrating Christmas in adorable photos shared on Twitter.

The hospital wrote:

“It’s a holiday tradition at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, dressing up the babies in the nursery in festive attire. This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!”

The babies wore crocheted ears and Santa hats along with personalized T-shirts.

Baby Yoda is a character that appeared in the new Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Check out the adorable photos in the gallery above or the tweet below.

