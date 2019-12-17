Live updates on winter weather’s impact on Northeast Ohio
Closings and delays

Adorable they are! Newborns at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital dressed up as Baby Yodas

Posted 6:55 am, December 17, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — The force is with the newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

The newborns were dressed like Baby Yodas celebrating Christmas in adorable photos shared on Twitter.

The hospital wrote:

“It’s a holiday tradition at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, dressing up the babies in the nursery in festive attire. This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!”

The babies wore crocheted ears and Santa hats along with personalized T-shirts.

Baby Yoda is a character that appeared in the new Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Check out the adorable photos in the gallery above or the tweet below.

Google Map for coordinates 40.440625 by -79.995886.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.