11 injured when van crashes into Seattle-area store

BURIEN, Washington (WJW) — A terrifying experience for shoppers at a Seattle-area clothing store Monday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, 11 people were injured when a van can crashing into the Ross Dress for Less store around 9:15 p.m.

#Update: 11 total injured, 3 of the 11 in critical condition. The driver 51 year old male is under arrest for suspicion of DUI for drugs and vehicular assault. Passenger arrested for warrant and shoplifting. Detectives investigating will update later today with any new info. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) December 17, 2019

The sheriff’s office said 3 of the 11 people who were injured were in critical condition including a toddler.

“Inside he struck a stroller that had a 2-year-old child inside…as well as several other people. We have a 2-year-old that is listed in critical condition,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott, King County Sheriff’s Office, told KCPQ.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said the 51-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

A passenger in the van was arrested for an outstanding warrant and shoplifting.

“There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting,” Sgt. Abbott said. “She ran out and got into the passenger’s seat of the white van.”

“He struck a vehicle directly in front of the Ross that was unoccupied…and then went straight through the window and into the store, passing the registers.”

Kathy Hansen witnessed the entire incident.

“He came through very fast, a white utility van, came through there and the people up at the cash register and up at the front just got plowed over,” she told KCPQ.

Salomon Mendez was shopping with his sister when the van came crashing into the store.

“My sister was on the floor on the ground…that’s when I got closer to find her,” he said. “My sister supposedly got hit by the van…and well, she has chest pains right now.”