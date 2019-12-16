Winter weather alert: Snow, freezing rain could create messy commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Get ready; round #2 of our wintry weather is on the way. This one will pack a punch.

The system will kick off with a wintry concoction over our southern communities around 7 p.m. with a mix of rain/snow and spreading north.

Widespread snow is expected through Tuesday morning. Freezing rain will be mixing in at times creating an icy glaze on some surfaces. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for our southern communities starting at 7 p.m. through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

1-3″ of snow anticipated with a light glaze of ice. You might want to allow extra time for your commute and stay tuned for possible school delays tomorrow morning. Here’s your latest snowfall forecast:

Wednesday it’s back to some lake effect snow for the snowbelt-ers with much colder air. Then we get a nice stretch of quiet weather as we head into the final weekend before Christmas.

