Winter Weather Advisory: Widespread snow moves in tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This is due to a freezing rain and snow mix on the way overnight Tuesday.

A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT is in effect Monday morning for possible slick roads.

Snow showers are tapering off Monday with temperatures starting in the 20s.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 30s.

The next round of snow moves in tonight.

The snow will come in after 7 p.m. and continue through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

You will want to allow extra time for your commute Tuesday morning.

Anyone south of Cleveland, especially south of Route 30, needs to be prepared for 2-4″ of snow Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning snow totals:

The exception: those south of Route 30. Up to an inch possible by daybreak.

Wednesday, it’s back to some lake effect snow for the snowbelt with a little wrap-around moisture and much colder air.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

