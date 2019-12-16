Winter weather advisory for part of NE Ohio

Winter weather advisory in effect for Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland Wanye, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

More weather alerts here

The system will kick off with a wintry concoction over our southern communities with a mix of rain/snow. That precip will be spreading north. Widespread snow is expected through Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain could mix in at times creating an icy glaze on some surfaces, although that is a very small probability.

Check for school closings and delays here

1-3″ of snow is anticipated by Tuesday morning with a light glaze of ice possible. You might want to allow extra time for your commute and stay tuned for possible school delays. Here’s your latest snowfall forecast:

The synoptic snow tapers and departs with the main winter storm by around lunchtime Tuesday. There will be a break from precip until after sunset. However, winds will align for lake effect/enhanced snow later Tuesday. Snow amounts will end up near 4″ by Wednesday morning over the Belts.

This map shows the storm system snow from Monday night and Tuesday which also includes some lake effect snow overnight Tuesday.

A reinforcing cold front will energize the Lake Erie Snow Machine and potentially add several more inches of snow to our Snowbelt communities by Wednesday night as much colder air settles in for a day or so. Then, we get a nice stretch of quiet weather as we head into the final weekend before Christmas.

FOX 8-Day Forecast: