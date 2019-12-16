Tornado kills 1, damages structures in Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- A tornado has killed one person in central Louisiana, authorities said Monday.

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Calvin Turner said authorities received a report of one fatality in a rural area of the parish, which is located northwest of Lafayette. Turner said the death was due to damage in a home. He didn't have any additional details.

The National Weather Service earlier issued a tornado emergency, the highest criteria for a tornado warning, for Rapides Parish, east of Vernon Parish. This includes the town of Alexandria. A large tornado was confirmed near the Alexandria International Airport.

Alexandria police said there are no reports of injuries in the parish. Several structures were damaged, police said.

Video showed an overturned vehicle and debris in Alexandria.

Tornado warnings and watches have been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas, the National Weather Service office in New Orleans said.