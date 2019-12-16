Some people in Lorain County could hear loud explosions Tuesday

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A heads up if you live in Lorain County.

The sheriff’s office said some people may hear loud explosions on Tuesday. That’s because the bomb squad will be conducting a disposal operation of military ordnance(s) between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 17.

According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, the areas that could be impacted by the loud explosions are: south and west sides of Elyria; northern area of Carlisle Township; east side of Amherst Township; and the southern area of Elyria Township.

The event is not open to the public.