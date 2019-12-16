× So you’re telling me there’s a chance: Browns’ path to the playoffs

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– While it’s unlikely, there’s still a chance the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs.

The season started with such high hopes, with some even picking Cleveland to go to the Super Bowl. Now, the 6-8 Browns sit third in the AFC North.

So how can our beloved, yet troubled team appear in a playoff game for the first time since 2002?

They have to win out and that means beating the 12-2 Ravens for a second time this season. It seems like ages ago the brown and orange pulled off a commanding 40-25 win over Baltimore on Sept. 29.

If the Browns end up 8-8, they still need help from a few other teams. The Indianapolis Colts needs to win two of their last three, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to lose their last two and the Tennessee Titans need to lose their last two.

Then the Browns would be in on a conference tie-breaker with the Colts.

