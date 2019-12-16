× Sandusky police search for murder suspect

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– Sandusky police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a murder.

Bren’Davion Durr, 20, is wanted in the aggravated murder of Deyin Hill, who died Saturday.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the case Monday afternoon.

Sandusky police said they received information that family members are trying to get Burr out of town. If anyone is caught harboring or aiding his flight from the community, police said they will be charged accordingly.

Anyone with information on Durr’s whereabouts should immediately contact Sandusky police.