Police investigating 9 more rock-throwing incidents in Akron; broken windows and slashed tires reported

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Police in Akron are investigating nine additional rock-throwing incidents that happened over the weekend.

According to police, victims throughout the North Hill neighborhood reported that between 6:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., at least one or more suspects threw rocks and broke out glass windows at their homes.

Also, in at least two of the incidents, car tires were slashed.

Police say the incidents occurred on Elma Ave., Julien Ave., W. Salome Ave., Belden Ave., Dan St., Burns St., Jesse Ave., and Betana Ave.

That raises the number of "seemingly related incidents" to about 30 over the last few weeks, according to Akron police. Increased patrols will continue in the area.

There is no suspect description. Police say investigators are working "diligently to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects responsible for these senseless crimes. "

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

