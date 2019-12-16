Organization provides new roof for Army veteran in Lorain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)-- An Army veteran will know she has a good roof over her head thanks to some generous people in Northeast Ohio.

Lula Pearl Gibson joined the Army in 1978 and was honorably discharged in 1984. She settled back into her family home in Lorain about three years ago.

The family first moved there in 1953 and time is taking its toll on the structure.

"There were leaks going on and stuff that it needed a full roof replacement," said David Sipes of Legacy Roofing Services.

The Owens Corning Roofing Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to honor and protect veterans with a new roof over their heads. Along with Purple Heart Homes, it selected Gibson.

"Their expression is uncountless. The way that they feel inside knowing that people are really trying to help them," said Patrick Main with Owens Corning.

Legacy Roofing Services was asked to do the roof replacement.

"Without hesitation, we 100 percent said yes," Sipes said.

Not only is Gibson is getting a nearly $15,000 roof replacement, but Legacy Roofing also got her groceries and decided to fix her gutters, all so she can have a happy Christmas.

"She had mentioned that she wouldn't be able to stay in the house as long as it wasn't for people like ourselves coming out here and doing this," Sipes said.

"You can`t imagine what this means to me," Gibson said.

With every old shingle scrapped off the roof, her smile grew as she expressed thanks for the hard work.

Main said a new roof symbolizes freedom for the veterans they help.

"That means the world to me, being a military veteran myself, giving back to the people who are making our lives free that`s why we like to give back," he said.

A freedom Gibson hopes will be given to many more of her fellow veterans.

"Help us. Do what you can to help our veterans because they`re the ones that need it."

Legacy Roofing said it will be installing those new gutters Tuesday and Purple Heart Homes said Gibson is scheduled to have her porches repaired next year.