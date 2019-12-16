Ohio waitresses receive $1400 tip from ‘Breakfast Santas’

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WJW) — A group that calls itself the “Breakfast Santas” surprised two waitresses from Beavercreek, Ohio with a very generous tip.

According to our sister station WDTN in Dayton, a group of 16 diners went out to breakfast at Bob Evans on Friday. Each placed $100 into a bag.

After the meal was paid for, they decided to give the leftover cash to their two waitresses. The tip totaled about $1400.

WDTN said the woman — who are single mothers — also shared the tip with their coworker who prepared the food for the group.

“The Breakfast Santas” said they chose the restaurant because the area was hit hard tornadoes back on Memorial Day, WDTN reported.