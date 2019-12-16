ODOT prepares for messy morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- Trucks with the Ohio Department of Transportation began treating Northeast Ohio roadways early Monday evening in preparation for an overnight snowfall.

Crews said the expected amount is not a problem, as much as the type of precipitation and the timing of it.

Workers at ODOT's Summit County garage in Boston Heights loaded trucks with salt, ready to clear away ice and snow before it can pile up on area roadways.

"We're only expected to get about 1 to 3 inches... I think what is gonna make this storm a little bit challenging is the timing of it. It's gonna be expected to kind of be dumping a lot of snow during the morning commute. So during the Tuesday morning commute, folks should be giving themselves plenty of extra time," said ODOT spokeswoman Amanda McFarland.

ODOT plans to have 300 snow plows operating in the areas where the weather is expected to be the worst.

"The 300 crews will be spread out across Northeast Ohio, but we can target them in certain areas if one is getting hit harder than another," McFarland said.

A few Summit County drivers are making sure they're prepared for the winter weather.

"Just making sure that the tires are properly inflated, so they got better traction in the snow and making sure the car has enough fuel, and there's enough food in the house," a driver said.

ODOT warns that although there will be plenty of crews out clearing away snow, its job will still be challenging because the heaviest snowfall could come when most drivers are heading to work.

"You're definitely gonna see some snow on the ground during that morning commute because if you're in slow traffic, so are our snowplows," McFarland said.