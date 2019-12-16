× ‘Most wanted’ twin sisters accused of kicking down door, beating woman with frying pan

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia sheriff has added two identical twin sisters to the county’s wanted list after they allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attacked her with a frying pan.

“On August 22, 2000 Kyra and Tyra Faison both came into the world together as twins,” Clayton County sheriff’s officials said in a news release. “Now they have both have made the top ten most wanted together as twins.”

Authorities believe the Faison sisters kicked open the victim’s door on Dec. 10 and beat her in the face with a frying pan. The twins allegedly dragged the woman outside, punching her repeatedly while stealing her car keys and cellphone.

“Since these twins want to commit twin crimes in Clayton County, Sheriff Victor Hill has both of them occupying the #2 spot on his top ten most wanted at the same time,” officials said in the news release.

The 19-year-old sisters now face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespass-damage to property. Kyra Faison is also wanted for failure to appear Dec. 12 on charges of reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and firearms discharge on property of another.

The twins are both 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh about 117 pounds. They should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of these twins, the Fugitive Squad can be contacted at 770-477-4479.