Maple Heights police issue alert for missing 19-year-old

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Albert Townsend, 19, walked away from his home on Monday. According to the police department, he is suicidal.

Townsend is 5 foot 8 and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and white hooded-sweatshirt with “USA” printed across the front. He also had on blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com