Man killed in Akron police-involved shooting was armed; 2,000 rounds of ammo found in apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)-- The Akron Police Department identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning as 40-year-old Mohammad Jamal Isaifan.

Police were called to the median of Interstate 76 east near East Market Street at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found an abandoned car, belonging to Isaifan. During a search of the vehicle, police found a 9 mm Glock, two handgun magazines and ammunition, police said.

Soon after, officers found Isaifan walking in the area of Brittain Road and Evans Avenue. He was wearing camouflage pants and an outer ammo-style carrier.

The department said officers approached him and attempted to pat him down for weapons. That's when a struggle occurred. According to Akron police, Isaifan drew a handgun that was holstered on his side. Officers drew their weapons, fire and hit Isaifan multiple times.

Police said they called for EMS and rendered first aid, but Isaifan was pronounced dead at the scene.

As they continued their investigation, police went to Isaifan's apartment on Brittain Road and found the back door open. Police said they called the Summit County Bomb Squad because of previous threats involving explosives. No bombs were found.

Inside the apartment, police located more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, several magazines and a rifle case.

The FBI and ATF responded to the apartment to assist with the investigation.

Akron police said Isaifan had past convictions for impersonating a police officer and inducing panic.