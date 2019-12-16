Man gets new wheelchair thanks to kindness of FOX 8 viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A man has a brand new wheelchair thanks to the generosity of our FOX 8 viewers.

William Carter, 66, has a prosthetic leg and uses a motorized wheelchair daily to get around. But, his wheelchair was stolen outside of AJ's Deli and Drive Thru on St. Clair Avenue on Saturday, November 30.

The wheelchair was eventually found and returned, but it was reportedly broken.

So on Monday, thanks to the kindness of our FOX 8 viewers, a woman named Lisa gave William a new wheelchair and another viewer named Ray delivered it to him.

No arrests have been made in this case.

