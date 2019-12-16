School closings and delays

Lorain police capture man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend during traffic stop

Posted 6:40 am, December 16, 2019, by

Data pix.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) - 51-year-old Curtis B. Haller is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges following a shooting in Lorain.

Police say Haller shot his ex-girlfriend in her home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. 39th Street and found the victim.

Photo Gallery

She is expected to survive.

Police say she had a temporary order of protection in place against Haller.

Officers put out an alert for Haller but caught him late Sunday night during a traffic stop.

Haller is in the Lorain County jail.

He faces multiple charges, including felony assault, aggravated burglary and violating a protection order.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.434402 by -82.164628.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.