Lorain police capture man wanted for shooting ex-girlfriend during traffic stop

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) - 51-year-old Curtis B. Haller is scheduled to face a judge Monday on charges following a shooting in Lorain.

Police say Haller shot his ex-girlfriend in her home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. 39th Street and found the victim.

She is expected to survive.

Police say she had a temporary order of protection in place against Haller.

Officers put out an alert for Haller but caught him late Sunday night during a traffic stop.

Haller is in the Lorain County jail.

He faces multiple charges, including felony assault, aggravated burglary and violating a protection order.