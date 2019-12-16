Limping, malnourished dog wanders into home during storm, finds furever family

FISHTOWN, Pa. (CNN) — A Pennsylvania family has a new dog after it wandered into their home in the middle of the night malnourished and desperately looking for shelter.

KYW reports security video showed a dog walking with a limp, wandering around in the cold when it cautiously walked up some steps before sneaking inside the home around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Jack Jokinen was alarmed after waking up and finding her.

“There was just a puppy in the first floor of our house with all the windows closed and locked, so it may be a magician puppy. Very freaky,” he said.

A look at Jokinen’s security camera system showed that about 20 minutes after the furry friend walked inside, a neighbor noticed the front door was open. So just like that, in the middle of the night, the stranger turns into a really good neighbor.

“I yelled inside to see if somebody was there,” said Steve Griendling. “The dog didn’t even respond, so the dog was probably just looking for some place warm.”

So Griendling closed the door, locking the dog inside.

Jokinen said the door probably blew open from the wind after he must not have closed it all the way earlier in the night. And even though the Jokinens have another dog, George, and a one-month-old baby, too, the family is now taking in the second dog calling her Suzy, who seems to play well with George.

“She’s in a warm house. She’s getting a good meal, she’s getting water. She’s getting cuddles and a soft bed and a loving environment. At a minimum, that’s what we can give her,” said Jokinen.

The family immediately took Suzy to the vet, and she has several ailments already costing about $1,000.

