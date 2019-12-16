Investigation of St. Edward part-time wrestling coach continues; principal says students’ safety main concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering more details about an investigation concerning a part-time wrestling coach at a local high school.

St. Edward High School Principal KC McKenna says school officials were notified of “disturbing allegations” involving the staff member.

The school immediately notified Lakewood police and sent a letter to parents.

The letter read, in part, “one of our families informed us of disturbing allegations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature by one of our part-time wrestling coaches, Dan Gonsor. We were stunned to learn of these allegations.”

No criminal charges have been filed and detectives are continuing to investigate.

The I-Team has learned that the assistant coach is also a Cleveland firefighter. City officials say the fire department is monitoring the situation and has requested information from Lakewood police.

“He is on leave and has been ordered to have no contact with the school or any of our students,” McKenna said. “Any allegation that comes forward where a student is in harm's way is obviously something we want to jump on immediately and make sure we are supporting our students and their families.”

It is not known how long the investigation will take.