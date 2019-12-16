Impeachment rallies scheduled across country including Cleveland Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Pro-impeachment rallies are scheduled for all across the U.S. Tuesday including in Cleveland, according to a website called impeach.org.

The website calls the events “Nobody is Above the Law” and says “….we’ll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.”

A map on impeach.org says 575 events are planned for Tuesday.

One of the events in Cleveland is listed to start at 5 p.m. at Market Square Park on W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave.

Another event called the Greater Cleveland Impeachment Rally is set for 7 p.m., according to a Facebook page, in the office space of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party on Superior Ave.

The House will vote on the impeachment of President Trump this week after spending the past three months investigating the president’s dealings in Ukraine and deciding whether his behavior was grave enough to qualify as high crimes and misdemeanors.

The President declared Friday’s House committee vote to impeach him ”an embarrassment to our country” and refused to back away from the charge that first ensnared him in the scandal.

**Continuing coverage**