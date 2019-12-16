I-Team: Plea deal in case of Cleveland officer accused of trying to kidnap child

Posted 1:34 pm, December 16, 2019, by and
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) --Solomon Nhiwatiwa, the Cleveland police officer who was arrested and indicted in August for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from a bus stop, struck a plea deal Monday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

The plea deal involves the following charges: attempted kidnapping (F3);  pandering obscenity (F4  -- tier I sex offender registration); disseminating (F4); and endangering children (M1).

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid on Aug. 16. Nhiwatiwa, who was off-duty at the time, asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, but she refused, authorities said. He's also accused of urinating on the girl.

Nhiwatiwa will spend time in prison; the amount is up to the judge.  He faces a maximum of 7.5 years.

He will be sentenced January 21.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.