I-Team: Plea deal in case of Cleveland officer accused of trying to kidnap child

CLEVELAND (WJW) --Solomon Nhiwatiwa, the Cleveland police officer who was arrested and indicted in August for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from a bus stop, struck a plea deal Monday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

The plea deal involves the following charges: attempted kidnapping (F3); pandering obscenity (F4 -- tier I sex offender registration); disseminating (F4); and endangering children (M1).

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid on Aug. 16. Nhiwatiwa, who was off-duty at the time, asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, but she refused, authorities said. He's also accused of urinating on the girl.

Nhiwatiwa will spend time in prison; the amount is up to the judge. He faces a maximum of 7.5 years.

He will be sentenced January 21.