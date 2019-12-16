I-Team exclusive pictures: Safe stolen at Justice Center with police, cameras everywhere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive pictures taking you inside a crime scene at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

The I-Team revealed Monday morning an investigation into a stolen safe from the Justice Center cafeteria, a crime that has had the complex buzzing.

Now evidence photos show the safe was stolen from a back room, and glass had been removed from a door to the room. The glass had not been broken, but carefully removed.

The Justice Center serves as headquarters for Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies, Cleveland police, prosecutors, judges and more with cameras and checkpoints.

But somehow, between Friday and Monday, someone stole a safe that sat in a room behind the cafeteria. A deputy described the safe as a few feet tall, weighing hundreds of pounds.

On Monday, you could take a ride up the escalator and find the cafeteria dark with signs saying, “closed until further notice.”

Deputies sit at a front desk 24/7, so it stands to reason someone would notice if a thief wheeled out or carried out a safe after hours. Even stairwells have security measures. You can’t just take the steps and walk out onto any floor. You need a swipe card to unlock the door.

Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputies are looking for clues in their own house as they would at your place.

Capt. Rich Peters said, “The complex is a large complex.” He added, “We’re looking at people that had access to the area where there’s employees, contractors, delivery people, so forth like that. Any cameras…”

Reaction inside ranged from wondering how this could happen at all to wondering how could a safe get stolen in the Justice Center?

Defense Attorney John Luskin said, “I know that they’re gonna find it, and the culprit will be brought to justice.”

Total loss is about $3,000.

The cafeteria manager said he couldn’t comment. So we called the office of the company that runs that operation, and the call was not returned.

For now, an unsolved mystery where you find security at every turn.

41.499320 -81.694361