I-Team: A whodunit mystery in the Justice Center

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned someone stole a safe from inside one of the most secure buildings in NE Ohio, the Cuyahoga Co Justice Center.

The complex includes headquarters for Cleveland Police, headquarters for the County Sheriff’s Department, dozens of county courtrooms, and the county jail.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a safe from the Justice Center cafeteria. Deputies say a manager found the safe missing Monday morning. The cafeteria has a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice.

Investigators are just beginning to look into how this could happen. The manager reported someone had apparently removed some glass panels from a door to get into an office.

Deputies are now trying to figure out if someone took the safe out of the building or took it somewhere in the building and opened it.

The total loss reported is $3,000.