Handmade decoration stolen from grave at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- It’s a crime that’s hard to comprehend, especially so close to Christmas.

A family said someone stole their handmade decoration from their son’s grave at a local cemetery.

“We go to the cemetery every week,” said Rosie Tish, of Old Brooklyn.

But when Tish went to visit her son’s grave at the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery Friday afternoon, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“As we pulled up, we noticed the Snoopy was gone. He was there Wednesday when we put him up, he was gone Friday,” Tish said.

Tish and her husband decided to do something special approaching the 10-year anniversary of their son Jack’s death.

“I drew it on wood, he cut it out. It was very intricate and he did a phenomenal job. We did this for our son. We were both crushed,” Tish said.

Tish said growing up, Jack loved beagles and his favorite cartoon character was Snoopy. He died in 2009 at the age of 33.

Rosie said Jack was diagnosed with cancer the day after Christmas. He died two weeks later.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt. And I literally thought I had seen everything in my life. This made me so angry that somebody could be so heartless,” Tish said.

She said the cemetery has spent countless hours combing over the property to try and find it.