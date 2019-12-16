School closings and delays

From Cleveland to Chicago in 28 minutes: Hyperloop concept moves closer to existence

Posted 8:09 am, December 16, 2019, by

Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Monday we will find out what $1.2 million can buy when the results of a study on a hyperloop proposal that promises to move people between Cleveland and Chicago in about 30 minutes is revealed.

Hyperloop Technologies and Cleveland city leaders agreed to split the cost of a feasibility study to see if the "pipe"-dream could really happen in the next few years.

Preliminary details from the study predicted an employment growth in Northeast Ohio of as many as 900,000 jobs, a property value increase of $74.8 billion, increased income of $47.6 billion and a dramatically increased tax base.

"It's definitely something that can be done and, you know, you need to start; someone has to be the first in the U.S. and we are hoping it's going to be between Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Chicago," said CEO Dirk Ahlborn told FOX 8 last month.

***FOX 8 will be following the updates on Monday as the results are revealed.***

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.