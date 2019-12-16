From Cleveland to Chicago in 28 minutes: Hyperloop concept moves closer to existence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Monday we will find out what $1.2 million can buy when the results of a study on a hyperloop proposal that promises to move people between Cleveland and Chicago in about 30 minutes is revealed.

Hyperloop Technologies and Cleveland city leaders agreed to split the cost of a feasibility study to see if the "pipe"-dream could really happen in the next few years.

Preliminary details from the study predicted an employment growth in Northeast Ohio of as many as 900,000 jobs, a property value increase of $74.8 billion, increased income of $47.6 billion and a dramatically increased tax base.

"It's definitely something that can be done and, you know, you need to start; someone has to be the first in the U.S. and we are hoping it's going to be between Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Chicago," said CEO Dirk Ahlborn told FOX 8 last month.

***FOX 8 will be following the updates on Monday as the results are revealed.***

Continuing coverage here.