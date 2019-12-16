Fox 8 Jukebox: Olympic Brass

WATCH LIVE: From Cleveland to Chicago in 28 minutes: Hyperloop concept moves closer to existence
Posted 9:43 am, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:42AM, December 16, 2019
CLEVELAND, Oh --Olympic Brass is one of Cleveland's finest brass quintets. The group was founded to provide audiences with the best of brass chamber music. The quintet includes 2 trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba. For more information about Olympic Brass click here.

