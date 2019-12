Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Throughout December, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers.

Today, we are saluting Toni Rhodes.

She's the founder and CEO of Chocolate Girls Incorporated.

Since its launch in 2015, the group has mentored more than 2,800 students in Northeast Ohio.

The organization helps provide wellness training, job readiness and academic and personal development.

