CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Lechon Edrington left his house at about 10 p.m. on Saturday after getting into an argument with his mother. According to the police report, she believed her son was just taking out the trash, but he did not return.

Officers searched the area of Almira Avenue and did not find the boy.

Lechon is 5 foot 7 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.