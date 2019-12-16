Chuy Bravo, known as Chelsea Handler’s sidekick, passes away at 63

(WJW) — The actor best known for his role as Chelsea Handler’s sidekick has died.

Chuy Bravo, 63, was taken to an emergency room in Mexico City Saturday with a stomach ache.

According to People Magazine, he died sometime after arrival.

Handler honored Bravo on social media with a statement saying in part: “I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.”

Bravo, who was born Jesus Melgoza Bravo, was a Mexican native who moved to California at the age of 15.

In addition to his role on Handler’s show, “Chelsea Lately,” Bravo also appeared in 2005’s “The Honeymooners” and in 2007s “Pirates of the Caribbean at World’s End.”

