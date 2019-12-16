Chuy Bravo, known as Chelsea Handler’s sidekick, passes away at 63

(WJW) — The actor best known for his role as Chelsea Handler’s sidekick has died.
Chuy Bravo, 63, was taken to an emergency room in Mexico City Saturday with a stomach ache.
According to People Magazine, he died sometime after arrival.
Handler honored Bravo on social media with a statement saying in part: “I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.”
I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!
Bravo, who was born Jesus Melgoza Bravo, was a Mexican native who moved to California at the age of 15.
In addition to his role on Handler’s show, “Chelsea Lately,” Bravo also appeared in 2005’s “The Honeymooners” and in 2007s “Pirates of the Caribbean at World’s End.”