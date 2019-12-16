Browns reportedly want Kitchens 2020 and beyond after another embarrassing loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) Watching Sunday's game, it would have been hard to believe that the Cardinals have had a rough season.

Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and the Arizona Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Browns 38-24.

"Not the result we wanted. I thought our guys kept fighting hard to the very end. We'll get back to Cleveland, and uh put our head back down keep working and come out next week and give our best shot against Baltimore," head coach Freddie Kitchens said after the game.

It may look to many like Kitchens is in jeopardy after a disappointing season and the sad distinction of being the only team in the NFL to not have a winning season this decade.

But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Browns management wants Kitchens to remain in the position for a long time.

Cleveland will need to make changes to get over .500 in 2020.

"Frustration. We're not having success," quarterback Baker Mayfield said in the postgame press conference.

Fans are frustrated too, seeing the team make the same mistakes they made in week 1.

Too many, it seems like Kitchens doesn't know how to utilize all his offensive weapons.

Kitchens and receiver Jarvis Landry had a heated verbal exchange on the sideline during the fourth quarter.

Landry had two catches for 2 yards in the first half and no receptions in the third quarter against the league’s worst pass defense. Landry stormed to the sideline after catching a 2-yard pass on third-and-five.

Odell Beckham Jr. had eight catches for 66 yards Sunday.

The Browns (6-8) host the Baltimore Ravens (12-2) this week.

41.499320 -81.694361