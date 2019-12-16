× All City Candy in Mentor to close

MENTOR-After two years in business, a local candy store is closing up shop.

All City Candy in Mentor has announced they will be closing their Mentor location at the end of the year.

According to their Facebook post, the Mentor location was not performing as well as they had anticipated, so they decided to rethink their strategy.

Their Richmond Heights store will remain open and is roughly 15-20 from the Mentor location. Their Facebook post thanked the Mentor customers and community for their support.

“As we round out 2019, we are announcing some changes that will be taking place in the coming weeks. We will be consolidating our retail and e-commerce operations into our Richmond Heights location, and closing our Mentor location by the end of this year. It went on to say, “We certainly hope our Mentor customers will continue to visit us in Richmond Heights. And you’ll continue to see the same friendly faces, as all our Mentor staff will be joining us in Richmond Heights.”

During the final weeks of operation, all merchandise at the Mentor location is 25% off while supplies last.