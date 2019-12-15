× Texas dad asking for Christmas cards for son with autism

BELTON, Texas (WJW) — A Texas father is asking people to send Christmas cards to his son who has autism.

Marty Mendoza made a post on the “Kids With Special Needs” Facebook group asking people to send cards to his 33-year-old son, Marty Mendoza, Jr., who is nonverbal.

Marty Jr. has seizures regularly and, due to his illness, Mendoza is unable to work.

Mendoza says Marty Jr. has “never really had a Christmas” because he is a stay-at-home dad and they live on a tight budget.

He thought that receiving Christmas cards would really make his son’s day. He wants his son to know he’s not lost in the world.

Anyone interested in sending Marty Jr. a Christmas card can do so at the following address:

Marty Mendoza Jr.

419 W Ave C

Belton, Texas 76513.

Click here to read Mendoza’s post on the “Kids With Special Needs” Facebook page.