Sunday forecast: Morning snowfall, cold & windy afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- We’re tracking lake effect snow Sunday morning. Most of the snow will be done by noon; however, some of the lake effect snow bands could still be active in the afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast: Colder and windy.

A dusting to around one inch overnight in the primary and secondary snow-belts. Lake effect snow bands east in the primary snowbelt through 4 p.m. Sunday. An additional one to two inches where band persists.

Another system we’re watching closely arrives Monday. This could easily translate into snow for everyone. Something to watch. We’ll be fine tuning our forecast as it nears.

As of right now, the system is tracking farther to the south so those along the lakeshore’s edge will see less amounts.

40% of the time we see at least one inch of snow between December 24 and 26! Here are the years with more than one inch since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002

