× Solon police search for missing 24-year-old man

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen at his Flanders Drive home on Saturday evening.

Police say Karan Lamba appears to have left his residence on foot.

He is 5’11” tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Lamba’s whereabouts is asked to contact Solon police at (440) 248-1234.

More missing persons cases, here.