Sheriff: Icy conditions cause 6-car crash on I-90 near Willoughby Hills

Posted 11:15 am, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, December 15, 2019

Courtesy: ODOT via OHGO Camera at I-90 & I-271 on 12/15/19 at 11:15 a.m.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Low Bridge on Interstate 90 in Willoughby Hills was closed Sunday morning due to a six-car crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, stating that icy conditions likely played a role in the accident.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers were instructed to find alternative routes.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to “always be very careful driving due to the hazardous driving conditions involving icy roads.”

As of 11:40 a.m., the Low Bridge has reopened and ODOT is salting the road.

