× Sheriff: Icy conditions cause 6-car crash on I-90 near Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Low Bridge on Interstate 90 in Willoughby Hills was closed Sunday morning due to a six-car crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash, stating that icy conditions likely played a role in the accident.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers were instructed to find alternative routes.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to “always be very careful driving due to the hazardous driving conditions involving icy roads.”

As of 11:40 a.m., the Low Bridge has reopened and ODOT is salting the road.

Interstate 90 closure. The Low Bridge on I 90 at 1886 Eastbound in Willoughby Hills is closed due to a 6 car accident and icy conditions. Please find alternative routes of travel and as always be very careful driving due to the hazardous driving conditions involving icy roads — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) December 15, 2019