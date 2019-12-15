Semi-truck hauling 35,000 pounds of M&M’s candy overturns on Tennessee interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — A tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy overturned on a Tennessee highway early Friday morning.

According to WBIR, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials say the incident occurred around 5:26 a.m.

A tractor-trailer flipped on its side on Interstate 40 East, blocking the highway’s off-ramp.

The driver had swerved to avoid hitting something on the roadway. The tractor-trailer went into a ditch, hit a concrete barrier and crashed into another vehicle.

Officials told the news outlet that the other vehicle was parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp; no one was inside it.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not serious.

TDOT officials immediately began cleaning up, however, it took until 7 p.m. for the road to be cleared. They also confirmed that the truck was transporting M&Ms.

And for the record, the tractor-trailer was carrying M&Ms… pic.twitter.com/wPIJnhReaf — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 13, 2019