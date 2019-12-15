× Report: Indians, Rangers reach trade agreement for pitcher Corey Kluber

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians are trading right-handed starting pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Heyman reports that the deal is pending physicals.

Ken Rosenthal says that the Rangers will owe Kluber $17.5 million in 2020. He will earn $18 million in 2021 if he pitches 160 innings next season and is not on the injured list at the end of the season.

Kluber, 33, made is MLB debut in 2011 with Cleveland and has played for the Indians ever since.

He has a 98–58 career record and a 3.16 ERA.

Kluber deal to Rangers is agreed to, pending physicals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2019

Kluber is owed $17.5M in 2020. With a trade, his $18M club option for ‘21 will convert to a vesting option that becomes guaranteed if Kluber pitches 160 innings in ‘20 and is not on the injured list at the end of the season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2019

More on the Cleveland Indians, here.