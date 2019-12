Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after three men were found dead in a Youngstown home earlier this week.

Officers found the bodies late Thursday night. All three men had been shot.

Police say two guns were used in the shooting, which suggests there could have been multiple shooters.

They also say robbery may have been a motive, but it's not clear if anything was stolen.

No arrests have been made at this time.