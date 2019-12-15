OSHP: 37-year-old killed in Brimfield Township car crash

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, early morning crash in Brimfield Township.

According to OSHP, a 37-year-old woman was driving northbound on Mogadore Road around 1 a.m. Sunday when she veered off the right side of the road and struck a cement barricade.

The initial investigation indicated that speed and alcohol possibly played a factor in the crash.

Police say the woman, who is deceased, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officers from Brimfield Township Police Department, Tallmadge Police Department, Kent Police Department and Brimfield Fire Department assisted at the crash scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

OSHP says this is Portage County’s 14th fatal crash of 2019.

Google Map for coordinates 41.100909 by -81.378562.

