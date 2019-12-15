Lorain police searching for 51-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are searching for a 51-year-old man who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Sunday night.

According to the department, it happened in the 200 block of West 39th Street.

The victim told officers Curtis B. Haller had shot her in the garage of the home.

Officers called in SWAT to assist in searching the property, but could not find him.

Police said Haller and the woman recently broke up. There was a temporary protection order in place against him.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Lorain Police Department.