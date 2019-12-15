Local nonprofit looking for volunteers to sponsor children this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Asa’s Angels of Hope is looking for individuals to sponsor a child this holiday season.

The nonprofit organization, started by Asa Cox in 2006, brings gifts, necessities and a little Christmas magic to local families in need.

Children across Northeast Ohio write letters to Santa asking for necessities, like a bed to sleep on because they sleep on the floor.

Asa's Angels works to give these children a Christmas. Cox tries to make sure all of the children get both items they need like mittens and underwear and also things they want like a bicycle.

All of the families fill out applications and go through an extensive interview and vetting process to verify need and make sure they aren’t already getting help elsewhere. The parents also wrap the gifts themselves and put them under the tree.

**Watch our interview with Asa Cox from last Christmas in the video above**

However, the organization took to social media Saturday saying that they are still in need of sponsors.

"We are down to only 5 days until distribution and we're starting to get nervous as we still have 50-60 children without a sponsor. If anyone, or maybe even get a few friends together, can help us by claiming a child, please send us a message," they wrote on Facebook.

Although they accept some used stuff, the goal is for all of the children to receive brand new items, because that is something most of the children have never had before.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a child this holiday season can do so by contacting Asa’s Angels on Facebook.

More on Asa's Angels of Hope, here.