‘I’d like to know why’: Family hosts vigil with hopes of raising awareness about son’s cold case murder

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember the life of Jermayne Mitchell on what would've been his 40th birthday.

His life was cut short nearly 13 years ago when Euclid police said he was shot and killed during an apparent robbery. His killer was never caught.

"Only one question I have. I'd like to know why was it necessary to kill him. He told you he didn't have any money. Those were his dying words. He didn't have any money," said his father, Henry Mitchell.

His loved ones hope and pray that events like this will keep the story of his unsolved murder in the public eye, leading to an arrest and allowing them to finally have justice.

"That little piece that you think you might know, might be a piece of the puzzle that police might need to put this case to rest," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Police Department.