I-TEAM: Police investigating after St. Edward’s coach accused of inappropriate behavior

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of an investigation into “inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature” by Dan Gonsor, a part-time athletic coach at St.Edward High School.

The complaint is outlined in an e-mail sent out by the school to parents.

A law enforcement source confirms to the I-TEAM that a complaint was made to Lakewood Police.

The letter to parents says “one of our families informed us of disturbing allegations” and “we immediately contacted the Lakewood Police Department and suspended coach Gonsor indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

We’ve learned the investigation is only in the very early stages.

In fact, often a case like this will also involve Cuyahoga County child welfare workers, but a spokesperson said, as of late Friday, the agency had not received a referral.

The letter from the school also said, “…our concern is solely for the health and safety of our students….Please keep the St. Edward students, families and staff in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Lakewood police are investigating and a report was taken Thursday. At this time no charges have been filed yet. A county prosecutor’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

The I-TEAM also reached out to Gonsor for comment and has not yet received a response.

Here is the full letter that St. Edward High School sent to parents:

“Dear St. Edward Parents & Guardians, Thursday morning, one of our families informed us of disturbing allegations of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature by one of our part-time wrestling coaches, Dan Gonsor. We were stunned to learn of these allegations. We immediately contacted the Lakewood Police Department and suspended the coach indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation. He was instructed to have no contact with anyone involved with the school. We are cooperating fully with the authorities during their investigation, which is ongoing. These are disturbing allegations, and our concern is solely for the health and safety of our students. If you have any information, please contact the Lakewood Police Department. If you have personal concerns or feel that counseling would be beneficial, please call the Rape Crisis Center at 216.619.6192 or 440.423.2020 to reach one of their 24/7 counselors. Please keep the St. Edward students, families and staff in your prayers during this difficult time, especially those who were affected. We will provide updates as we are able. We are grateful to those who came forward to report this behavior, and will do whatever we can to support them.”