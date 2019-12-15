1 dead in Akron officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating an officer involved shooting.

Police say it happened at 8:54 a.m. Sunday near Brittain Road and Evans Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to a car crashed against the center median on I-76 E near E. Market St. after receiving multiple calls. Police say the driver had abandoned the vehicle.

Callers had provided dispatch with a description of the alleged suspect.

A short time later, police found the subject walking near Brittain Rd. and Evans Ave. Police say that during the encounter with the subject, shots were fired. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

All of the officers involved in the shooting are ok. The officers have been identified as 12-year and 18-year veterans with the department. They will be placed on paid administrative leave while the incident remains under investigation, per departmental procedure.

Police on scene told FOX 8's Alex Stokes that the Brittain Rd. & Evans Ave. intersection is closed off, and will continue to be closed off, for at least an hour.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.